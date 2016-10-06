Olympics: IOC's Coates says 2020 venue change should mull athletes

International Olympic Committee Vice President John Coates said Wednesday he agrees with Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike's intention to reduce the costs for hosting the 2020 Summer Games but that athletes should be the top priority when considering expense-cutting measures such as shifting competition venues.

"You have to always put the athlete first," Coates told a group of reporters on the sidelines of the Sport at the Service of Humanity conference organized by the Pontifical Council of Culture.

"We share the governor's desire for a sustainable Games. We share the governor's desire to minimize the costs," Coates said in reference to a proposal to the Tokyo metropolitan government to cancel the construction of three planned venues for the Tokyo Olympics and using existing facilities instead.