Ministers admit filling out blank receipts received for payments

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga and two other Cabinet ministers admitted Thursday to having their staff write amounts on blank receipts received for attending fellow lawmakers' fundraising parties.

Suga, Defense Minister Tomomi Inada and Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Sanae Takaichi denied the practice constitutes a violation of the Political Funds Control Law, under which political fund reports containing such receipts had been filed.

The issue was raised in a House of Councillors Budget Committee session by Japanese Communist Party secretariat head Akira Koike. Koike presented the copies of receipts included in the fund reports for each lawmaker that he said were filled out in identical handwriting.