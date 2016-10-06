Vietnam, Iran leaders eye $2 bil. in two-way trade within 5 years

Iran and Vietnam on Thursday reaffirmed their goal of increasing trade turnover fivefold in five years, to more than $2 billion annually, and vowed to promote wide-ranging cooperation, amid a visit to Hanoi by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

"We have agreed to enhance cooperation in the oil and petrochemical sectors, to improve agricultural, cultural and parliamentary ties as well as in tourism and high-tech fields," Rouhani said at a joint press conference with Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang.

"We will also make efforts to increase the volume to bilateral trade to more than $2 billion per year," he said, referring to the goal announced last March when then Vietnamese President Truong Tan Sang visited Tehran.