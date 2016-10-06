Close

Kyodo News

October 7, 2016 0:40

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

22:43 6 October 2016

Olympics: Sani Brown, 6 other Japanese chosen for training abroad

TOKYO, Oct. 6, Kyodo

The Japan Sport Council said Thursday it has chosen up-and-coming male sprinter Abdul Hakim Sani Brown and six other promising Japanese athletes to participate in a new intensive overseas training program eyeing major competitions such as the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 17-year-old Sani Brown, female table tennis player Miu Hirano, 16, male table tennis player Tomokazu Harimoto, 13, and 19-year-old male judoka Hifumi Abe are among those selected for the program.

The criteria for athletes considered for the program include those who are 23 years old or younger and able to continue competing until 2020. The selectees will go abroad on the long term together with their coach and trainer to undergo training.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 1 Oct 2016China detains customs officials over N. Korea-linked firm probe
  2. 1 Oct 2016Pakistan announces postponement of South Asia summit
  3. 1 Oct 2016Pakistan jolted by M5.5 earthquake
  4. 1 Oct 2016Ex-top financial diplomat Watanabe takes helm of think tank
  5. 1 Oct 2016Japanese morning newspaper headlines

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete