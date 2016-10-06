Olympics: Sani Brown, 6 other Japanese chosen for training abroad

The Japan Sport Council said Thursday it has chosen up-and-coming male sprinter Abdul Hakim Sani Brown and six other promising Japanese athletes to participate in a new intensive overseas training program eyeing major competitions such as the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 17-year-old Sani Brown, female table tennis player Miu Hirano, 16, male table tennis player Tomokazu Harimoto, 13, and 19-year-old male judoka Hifumi Abe are among those selected for the program.

The criteria for athletes considered for the program include those who are 23 years old or younger and able to continue competing until 2020. The selectees will go abroad on the long term together with their coach and trainer to undergo training.