Soccer: Yamaguchi nets deep in stoppage time as Japan edge Iraq

Hotaru Yamaguchi had a 26th birthday he will never forget on Thursday, coming off the bench to score a 95th-minute winner as Japan defeated Iraq 2-1 for their first home win of the World Cup final qualifiers.

Genki Haraguchi opened the scoring for Japan midway through the first half before Iraq's Saad Abdulameer equalized on the other side of halftime to cook up the pressure on Vahid Halilhodzic's side.

The hosts seemed doomed but in the fifth of six injury-time minutes, Yamaguchi, who came on for Yosuke Kashiwagi in the 67th minute, pounced on a half-clearance from the edge of the box, rifling his second international goal into the net to send the crowd of 57,768 at Saitama Stadium into a delirium.

"I thought it was the last chance for us so I just hit it with everything I had," Yamaguchi said. "We were in a tough situation. I don't feel like I did anything on my own. This was a real team effort."

"The bulk of my career's still pretty much ahead of me. It's not a bad way to start the 26th year of my life."

With the win, Japan sit on six points from three games. Later in the group, the United Arab Emirates host Thailand and Saudi Arabia take on leaders Australia at home.

Yamaguchi's goal also may have saved Halilhodzic's job.

"I had a pretty good feeling about Yamaguchi today," Halilhodzic said. "He doesn't score too many goals so I'm really happy for him. I had told both Yamaguchi and (Makoto) Hasebe that if they scored, I'd buy them a glass of champagne."

"But I think he as well as the rest of the team deserves two glasses each."

The game was barely underway when the visitors produced the first chance of the match from a corner in the third minute, Abdulameer hitting the right-hand post with a glancing header.

Japan took their first stab after 11 minutes through Hiroshi Kiyotake, who started in place of Shinji Kagawa in the hole and turned in a man-of-the-match caliber performance.

Kiyotake tested Mohammed Hameed from outside the box with the crack of his left foot, forcing the Iraq goalkeeper to parry the shot wide. Halilhodzic sang the praises of Kiyotake.

"Kiyotake hadn't been playing much for his club recently, but he got here a day and a half before Shinji so he had that advantage," said Halilhodzic, who now has a difficult decision for the Australia game Tuesday in Melbourne. "He played well."

Kiyotake was at it again in the 26th minute, when he set up Haraguchi's goal with the cut-back from the by-line, after overlapping Keisuke Honda down the right.

Iraq nearly equalized seconds before halftime as Alaa Abdulzehra's volley was just kept out by Japan custodian Shusaku Nishikawa.

The Iraqis, however, would restore parity in the second half on the hour, Abdulameer finding the net this time with a soft header from a left-wing free kick.

Honda headed off the post with 10 minutes left in Japan's frantic search to recapture the lead, Halilhodzic pushing up center-half Maya Yoshida to the front out of desperation.

Japan's prayers were answered thanks to Yamaguchi, though Iraq coach Radhi Swadi blamed the referee for issuing so many minutes of injury time.

"It would have been nice had we drawn with Japan in Japan, but we conceded at the death," Swadi said. "But that is not our fault. I believe it is the referee's. We had an injured player but the referee ignored him and let the game go on. I think the last goal was due to that."

==Kyodo