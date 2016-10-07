Close

Kyodo News

October 7, 2016 0:40

00:31 7 October 2016

U.N. Security Council nominates Portugal's Guterres as U.N. chief

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, Kyodo

The U.N. Security Council on Thursday adopted a resolution recommending that the General Assembly appoint former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Guterres as the next secretary general.

Guterres, 67, who was formerly a U.N. high commissioner for refugees, would succeed Ban Ki Moon of South Korea, who will step down on Dec. 31 after serving two five-year terms.

The nomination by the 15-member Security Council came a day after Guterres received the most votes in a council election with no vetoes from any of its five permanent members.

The 193-member General Assembly is expected to approve the recommendation around Oct. 13.

==Kyodo

