Guterres recommended as next U.N. secretary general

Former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Guterres moved along in the process to become the next U.N. secretary general Thursday after the Security Council unanimously recommended him as the candidate for final approval by the General Assembly.

The 15-member Security Council in its resolution said they recommended Guterres to the 193-nation General Assembly as the next U.N. chief for a term that spans from Jan. 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2021.

"There was a general agreement among the members of the Security Council and beyond that the most important thing is to have the best candidate available and it so happens that the best candidate available turned out to be Antonio Guterres," Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin, who is serving as the rotating council president of the month, said after the proceedings ended.

The recommendation comes after Guterres garnered the most votes in the sixth secret vote held on Wednesday, in which he received 13 positive votes and two no opinions.

Guterres, who formerly served as a U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, surpassed the minimum threshold by receiving far more than the required nine yes votes, while receiving no vetoes from any of the council's five permanent members -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.

Although he received two no opinions -- one being from a permanent member and one from a nonpermanent member -- this did not hinder his advancement to become the only candidate to be put forward for final approval.

In order to be selected to replace U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki Moon, whose second five-year term ends on Dec. 31, Guterres must be approved by the member states in the General Assembly.

It is considered unlikely that the body would reject the nominee, with the expectation being that the General Assembly will approve him by acclamation around Oct. 13, marking the final stage in the process.

There has been a push to complete the process in October to allow the candidate time to prepare for the demanding job that begins Jan. 1.

==Kyodo