Japan, U.S. to sign pact limiting SOFA coverage of U.S. base workers

The Japanese and U.S. governments have agreed to sign a new pact to narrow the scope of U.S. military base workers provided limited legal immunity under the bilateral status of forces agreement, diplomatic sources said Thursday.

The new pact is aimed at assuaging the anti-U.S. base sentiment in Okinawa triggered by the arrest of a civilian U.S. base worker for the murder in April of a local woman. It is expected to be signed by year-end by Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy, the sources said.

The pact will supplement the Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement, under which U.S. base workers classified as the "civilian component" and U.S. military personnel are entitled to U.S. primary jurisdiction if accused of a crime while on duty.