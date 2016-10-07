U.N. disarmament panel handed signatures for nuke ban treaty

An organization of atomic bomb survivors in Japan on Thursday submitted to the head of a U.N. General Assembly panel some 560,000 signatures from those seeking an international treaty to outlaw nuclear weapons.

Toshiki Fujimori of the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, known as Hidankyo, visited the U.N. headquarters and handed the signatures over to Sabri Boukadoum, Algeria's U.N. ambassador who serves as chairman of the First Committee on disarmament and security issues.

The group started a signature-collecting drive in April with the aim to secure signatures from hundreds of millions of people around the globe by 2020. The latest batch of signatures includes ones from Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui and Nagasaki Mayor Tomihisa Taue.

Noting 8,000 to 9,000 aging atomic bomb survivors have been dying annually, Fujimori said Hidankyo will submit signatures every year to the United Nations to call for a ban on nuclear weapons.

