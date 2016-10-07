Guterres recommended as next U.N. secretary general

Former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Guterres took a step closer to being named as the next U.N. secretary general Thursday after the Security Council put his name forward for final approval by the General Assembly.

"There was a general agreement among the members of the Security Council and beyond that the most important thing is to have the best candidate available and it so happens that the best candidate available turned out to be Antonio Guterres," Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin, the council's rotating president of the month, said.

"To describe what I feel at the present moment, two words are sufficient: gratitude and humility," Guterres, also a former U.N. high commissioner for refugees, said in comments livestreamed from his native Portugal.

"Gratitude, but also humility, humility when facing the dramatic problems of today's world, and humility that is needed to serve, and especially to serve those that are most vulnerable: the victims of conflict, of terrorism, the victims of the violation of rights, the victims of poverty and the injustices of this world."

The Security Council's recommendation came after Guterres garnered the most votes in a sixth round of secret voting Wednesday, in which he received 13 positive votes and two no opinions.

The result put Guterres well above the minimum threshold of nine yes votes and no vetoes from any of the council's five permanent members -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.

One of two no-opinion votes was from a permanent member, although it was not known which one as the ballots only showed whether they were cast by a permanent or nonpermanent member.

"Antonio Guterres has shown, including through the General Assembly hearings, that he is the strongest candidate," British Ambassador Matthew Rycroft said.

"He has a vision, and a moral authority, and integrity that have put him at the top of this league table throughout all six of the straw polls, and I'm delighted that we have unified around him as the strongest candidate.

The General Assembly is expected to approve by acclamation around Oct. 13 Guterres' appointment to replace U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki Moon, whose second five-year term ends on Dec. 31. The new U.N. chief's term will run from Jan. 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2021.

There has been a push to complete the process in October to allow the candidate time to prepare for taking over the post.

