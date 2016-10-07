U.S. envoy to travel to Japan, S. Korea for talks on N. Korea

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power will travel to Tokyo and Seoul from Friday for talks on coordinating policy toward North Korea.

Power will "discuss a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues" and reaffirm "the United States' ironclad commitment to the security of both allies," the U.S. mission said in a press release Thursday.

In the talks through Tuesday, she is expected to consult with the two countries "on the ongoing efforts to respond effectively to the serious threats to security and stability in the region posed by North Korea's nuclear and missile programs."