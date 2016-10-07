Close

Kyodo News

October 7, 2016 10:45

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

08:41 7 October 2016

U.S. envoy to travel to Japan, S. Korea for talks on N. Korea

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, Kyodo

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power will travel to Tokyo and Seoul from Friday for talks on coordinating policy toward North Korea.

Power will "discuss a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues" and reaffirm "the United States' ironclad commitment to the security of both allies," the U.S. mission said in a press release Thursday.

In the talks through Tuesday, she is expected to consult with the two countries "on the ongoing efforts to respond effectively to the serious threats to security and stability in the region posed by North Korea's nuclear and missile programs."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 1 Oct 2016China detains customs officials over N. Korea-linked firm probe
  2. 1 Oct 2016Pakistan announces postponement of South Asia summit
  3. 1 Oct 2016Pakistan jolted by M5.5 earthquake
  4. 1 Oct 2016Ex-top financial diplomat Watanabe takes helm of think tank
  5. 1 Oct 2016Japanese morning newspaper headlines

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete