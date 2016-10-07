Close

October 7, 2016

09:13 7 October 2016

G-20 eyes coordinated measures for higher growth

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, Kyodo

Financial chiefs from the Group of 20 major developed and emerging economies opened a meeting Thursday in Washington where they are expected to affirm closer coordination in bolstering lower-than-expected growth in the world economy.

Finance ministers and central bank governors are likely to focus on ways to cushion downside risks to the global economy such as a slowdown in China and other emerging economies, the impact of Britain's vote to leave the European Union, concern about the health of Deutsche Bank, Germany's largest lender, and the banking system in Europe, according to delegates.

Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said, "Despite signs of recovery and resilience in some economies, global growth continues to disappoint, with the expected pick-up driven primarily by emerging markets."



