Kyodo News

October 7, 2016 10:45

09:21 7 October 2016

Japan's August nominal wages show 1st fall in 3 months

TOKYO, Oct. 7, Kyodo

Japan's nominal wages in August dipped 0.1 percent from a year earlier to 271,676 yen (around $2,635) per worker for the first downturn in three months, the government said Friday.

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry traced the fall to a 7.7 percent decrease in extra pay including bonuses as there might have been more companies than last year that moved up the schedule for bonus payments to June or July.

Average real, or inflation-adjusted, wages in August rose 0.5 percent for the seventh straight monthly growth, the ministry said in a preliminary report, as consumer prices dropped faster than nominal wages.

