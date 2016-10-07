Close

Kyodo News

October 7, 2016 10:45

10:15 7 October 2016

Workers at 1 in 5 Japan firms report over 80 hours overtime per month

TOKYO, Oct. 7, Kyodo

The central government on Friday approved its first-ever white paper on death from overwork, known as "karoshi" in Japanese, providing data on extended work hours logged at many businesses, as well as recognized cases of work-related fatalities and suicides.

According to the report, 23 percent of companies in a survey between December 2015 and January 2016 said some of their regular workers logged over 80 hours overtime per month.

This grouping was divided into 11 percent that saw workers logging a maximum of between 80 and 100 hours overtime per month, and 12 percent with a maximum exceeding 100 hours per month.

