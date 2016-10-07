Close

Kyodo News

October 7, 2016 12:46

11:13 7 October 2016

FOCUS: Health tech companies see opportunity, challenges in networked devices

By Noriyuki Suzuki
TOKYO, Oct. 7, Kyodo

With an ever-increasing number of devices -- from home appliances to cars -- becoming networked through the so-called Internet of Things, healthcare technology companies are banking on this connectivity playing a central role in medical observation and treatment.

In Japan, proponents of digital healthcare as part of the IoT believe it will ultimately reduce medical costs that have ballooned as a result of the country's rapidly aging population. But some experts in the field say there is still a long way to go.

Health data, ranging from blood pressure to heart rates, can be obtained, transmitted, and then checked remotely by medical professionals in an envisaged connected society.

