11:47 7 October 2016
Abe says being 1st to ratify Pacific trade deal is Japan's "calling"
TOKYO, Oct. 7, Kyodo
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday it is Japan's "calling" to ratify the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact before other participant countries do.
At a meeting of relevant Cabinet ministers, Abe reiterated his call for the approval of the TPP and the passing of related bills during the current extraordinary Diet session through Nov. 30.
"We will provide momentum for the agreement to come into force quickly by approving it in the Diet ahead of other countries," Abe said.
