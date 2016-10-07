FEATURE: Documentary film on wheelchair-bound "rakugoka" hits screens

When a "rakugoka" storyteller becomes speech-impaired and wheelchair-bound due to stroke, how would he feel about and fight to return to the stage?

That is the subject of the new documentary film "Namidano Kazudake Warao-yo (Let's Laugh As Many Times As We Cry)," which focuses on the life of rakugo performer Hayashiya Kanpei, 67.

Kanpei was 41 when he suffered a brain hemorrhage. Popular for his brisk way of speaking and specializing in classic rakugo stories, Kanpei had been promoted five years earlier to the status of master storyteller or "shin-uchi."