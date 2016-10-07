Japan's medalists from Rio Olympics, Paralympics parade through Tokyo

Japanese medalists from the Rio Olympics and Paralympics took part in a parade through central Tokyo on Friday as hundreds of thousands of spectators looked on.

This is the second such event to be held following the one after the 2012 London Games and the first joint parade also involving Paralympians.

At a ceremony to kick off the event, three-time Olympic women's wrestling champion Saori Yoshida, who settled for silver at Rio de Janeiro, expressed hope that the medalists will be able to convey through the parade the feeling of thanks of each and every Japanese athlete who competed in Brazil.