Close

Kyodo News

October 7, 2016 14:47

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:18 7 October 2016

Olympics: Central gov't to ask Tokyo to explain cost cut plan

TOKYO, Oct. 7, Kyodo

The Japanese government plans to ask the Tokyo metropolitan government to further explain a report it prepared suggesting bold changes to preparations for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Friday.

A panel set up by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike recommended in the Sept. 29 interim report a reconsideration of the way spending is divided between the metropolis, central government and organizing committee, eyeing spiraling hosting costs that it put at more than 3 trillion yen ($28.9 billion).

The panel raised the option of using existing venues rather than building new ones for swimming, volleyball and rowing and canoe sprint events, prompting concern from organizing committee officials and the central government that existing arrangements agreed on with the International Olympic Committee could be disrupted.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 1 Oct 2016China detains customs officials over N. Korea-linked firm probe
  2. 1 Oct 2016Pakistan announces postponement of South Asia summit
  3. 1 Oct 2016Pakistan jolted by M5.5 earthquake
  4. 1 Oct 2016Ex-top financial diplomat Watanabe takes helm of think tank
  5. 1 Oct 2016Japanese morning newspaper headlines

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete