Video Advisory (Oct. 7) Interior of Tower of the Sun opened to media

Interior of Tower of the Sun opened to media

-- The prefectural government of Osaka opened the interior of the Tower of the Sun, the symbol of the 1970 World Exposition in Suita, Osaka, to the media on Oct. 6, 2016, before the start of seismic strengthening work. The 70-meter-tall monument will close until March 2018.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15167/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

