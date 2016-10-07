Close

October 7, 2016

15:31 7 October 2016

Cambodian opposition lawmakers boycott parliament session

PHNOM PENH, Oct. 7, Kyodo

Opposition lawmakers in Cambodia boycotted a parliamentary session on Friday, citing security concerns.

Several politicians from the Cambodia National Rescue Party told reporters that they had planned to attend the session but decided against it after they received a threat to party members.

They did not elaborate on the nature of the threat.

