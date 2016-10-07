15:31 7 October 2016
Cambodian opposition lawmakers boycott parliament session
PHNOM PENH, Oct. 7, Kyodo
Opposition lawmakers in Cambodia boycotted a parliamentary session on Friday, citing security concerns.
Several politicians from the Cambodia National Rescue Party told reporters that they had planned to attend the session but decided against it after they received a threat to party members.
They did not elaborate on the nature of the threat.
