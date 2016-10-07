Colombia's Santos wins Nobel Peace Prize for civil war deal efforts

The 2016 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded Friday to Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos for his "resolute peace efforts to bring the country's more than 50-year-long civil war to an end," the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.

The award "should also be seen as a tribute to the Colombian people who, despite great hardships and abuses, have not given up hope of a just peace, and to all the parties who have contributed to the peace process," the committee said.

The announcement comes less than a week after Colombian voters narrowly rejected a peace deal between the government and the FARC rebel group in a referendum.