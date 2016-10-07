Video Advisory (Oct. 7) Japan's Rio medalists parade through Tokyo

18:32 7 October 2016
TOKYO, Oct. 7, Kyodo
The following is the latest available news video.
Japan's Rio medalists parade through Tokyo
-- About 90 Japanese medalists at the Rio Olympics and Paralympics take part in a parade through central Tokyo on Oct. 7, 2016. About 800,000 spectators gathered along the 2.5-kilometer route to catch a glimpse of the star athletes.
(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_sports/post_13909/)
==Kyodo