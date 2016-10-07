Motor racing: Red Bull drivers confident ahead of likely wet weekend

Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo said the wet weather forecast for the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at Suzuka on the weekend might give them a shot at matching the championship-leading Mercedes team for the second consecutive race.

The Red Bull cars are known for their superior handling at tight and high-downforce tracks, and particularly in the wet, and last week's 1-2 finish in Malaysia has given the team a confidence boost.

"We are normally good in the wet so it might help us get a front row (after qualifying), but we'll see. I'm ready if it is wet. I do like this place, it is fun in both conditions," said Ricciardo, who had a popular win in Kuala Lumpur after Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes engine gave up while he was in the lead with 16 laps to go.

In the second practice session around the famous Mie Prefecture circuit, widely considered a driver favorite, the Red Bulls logged the fifth and sixth fastest times, behind Hamilton, his teammate Nico Rosberg and the two Ferraris.

"If we get the right car balance, normally in the rain we are quite strong, so (rain) would be very nice," said 18-year-old Dutch phenomenon Verstappen.

"I think it is one of the best Fridays so far. Everything seemed to work really well. The car is handling well, and the long run pace is quite good. I think we are happy, but of course we still want to improve."

In the dry, as it has been for much of the past three seasons, the Mercedes pairing of three-time drivers' world champion Hamilton and Rosberg are a class above. And that is how it played out on Friday, with Rosberg topping both practice sessions and Hamilton a close second.

"I had decent one-lap balance and the lap time was okay," said Rosberg, who currently holds a 23-point championship lead over his teammate.

"On race pace we're looking good as well. But Red Bull seem to be a lot closer, a bit like Malaysia."

Hamilton, fresh off a social media charm offensive sparked by a backlash after his disparaging post-Malaysia remarks about his engine, was his usual assured self when asked about his form around Suzuka.

"I have won here twice. The race has not been so bad. But in terms of pure pace this is not a track that I have been the greatest at, so it is something that I have been working constantly at," he said.

