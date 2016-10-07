Close

October 7, 2016 20:50

19:28 7 October 2016

5 killed, many injured in train blast in Pakistan's Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 7, Kyodo

Five passengers of an express train were killed and over a dozen injured Friday in a bomb blast in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, which caused train services to and from the provincial capital Quetta to be suspended, according to local media reports.

The blast involving the Rawalpindi-bound Jaffer Express, caused by a bomb placed on the track, occurred about 70 kilometers southeast of Quetta, between the town of Mach and the Aab-e-Gum area.

A second blast occurred shortly afterward but it only damaged the track as all the train's passengers had disembarked.

