Bar federation vows for 1st time to work for death penalty abolition

The Japan Federation of Bar Associations on Friday adopted a proposal stating for the first time that it will work to abolish capital punishment by 2020 and introduce life imprisonment without parole instead.

The nongovernmental body is apparently aiming to spark public debate about the death penalty by highlighting problems such as miscarriages of justice, but lawyer groups that focus on supporting crime victims are opposed.

Justice Minister Katsutoshi Kaneda said at a press conference Friday that the matter should be discussed carefully "with full consideration for the public."