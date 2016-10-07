21:09 7 October 2016
Gov't panel launches discussion on fast-breeder reactor development
TOKYO, Oct. 7, Kyodo
A government panel launched discussions Friday on Japan's fast-reactor development policy, including possible replacement of the trouble-prone Monju fast-breeder reactor.
The panel intends to work out a plan in December and the government will subsequently hold a ministerial meeting to make a formal decision on the fate of Monju in Fukui Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast, and the fast-breeder development policy.
During Friday's panel meeting, the science ministry presented an estimate that if Monju is reactivated, at least 540 billion yen ($5.2 billion) would be necessary until the time of decommissioning.
