October 7, 2016 22:51

21:09 7 October 2016

Gov't panel launches discussion on fast-breeder reactor development

TOKYO, Oct. 7, Kyodo

A government panel launched discussions Friday on Japan's fast-reactor development policy, including possible replacement of the trouble-prone Monju fast-breeder reactor.

The panel intends to work out a plan in December and the government will subsequently hold a ministerial meeting to make a formal decision on the fate of Monju in Fukui Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast, and the fast-breeder development policy.

During Friday's panel meeting, the science ministry presented an estimate that if Monju is reactivated, at least 540 billion yen ($5.2 billion) would be necessary until the time of decommissioning.

