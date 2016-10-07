Close

Kyodo News

October 7, 2016 22:51

21:47 7 October 2016

Japan's medalists from Rio Olympics, Paralympics parade through Tokyo

TOKYO, Oct. 7, Kyodo

About 90 Japanese medalists from the Rio Olympics and Paralympics took part in a parade through central Tokyo on Friday as a total of about 800,000 spectators gathered along the 2.5-kilometer route to catch a glimpse of star athletes.

This is the second such event to be held following the one after the 2012 London Games and the first joint parade also involving Paralympians.

At a ceremony to kick off the event, three-time Olympic women's wrestling champion Saori Yoshida, who settled for silver at Rio de Janeiro, expressed hope that the medalists will be able to convey through the parade the feeling of thanks of each and every Japanese athlete who competed in Brazil.

