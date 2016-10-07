Close

Kyodo News

October 7, 2016 22:51

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

22:13 7 October 2016

U.S. Sept. nonfarm jobs up 156,000, jobless rate rises to 5.0%

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, Kyodo

The U.S. economy created a smaller-than-expected 156,000 nonfarm jobs in September, while the unemployment rate rose by 0.1 percentage point from August to 5.0 percent, the Labor Department said Friday.

The number of newly created jobs fell short of the average market forecast of around 175,000. The department revised upward payroll growth in August to 167,000 from 151,000, but downgraded that in July to 252,000 from 275,000.

Financial markets were paying attention to Friday's outcome for hints about a possible U.S. interest rate hike by year-end.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 1 Oct 2016China detains customs officials over N. Korea-linked firm probe
  2. 1 Oct 2016Pakistan announces postponement of South Asia summit
  3. 1 Oct 2016Pakistan jolted by M5.5 earthquake
  4. 1 Oct 2016Ex-top financial diplomat Watanabe takes helm of think tank
  5. 1 Oct 2016Japanese morning newspaper headlines

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete