U.S. Sept. nonfarm jobs up 156,000, jobless rate rises to 5.0%

The U.S. economy created a smaller-than-expected 156,000 nonfarm jobs in September, while the unemployment rate rose by 0.1 percentage point from August to 5.0 percent, the Labor Department said Friday.

The number of newly created jobs fell short of the average market forecast of around 175,000. The department revised upward payroll growth in August to 167,000 from 151,000, but downgraded that in July to 252,000 from 275,000.

Financial markets were paying attention to Friday's outcome for hints about a possible U.S. interest rate hike by year-end.