Indonesia hopes for Japan support in rail project: president's aide

Indonesia's chief minister for maritime issues, a close aide to President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, expressed hope Friday for Japan's cooperation in a 750-kilometer railway project to speed transportation between the Southeast Asian country's two biggest business cities.

"We have already started the preliminary feasibility study in Jakarta...We can start the construction maybe within six months or within one year from now," said Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan in an interview with Kyodo News in Tokyo.

Japan is seeking to win an order for the project of a railway to be built between Jakarta and Surabaya, Indonesia's second-largest commercial center, after losing out to China in September last year in bidding to construct a high-speed railway between Indonesia's capital and the West Java provincial capital Bandung.