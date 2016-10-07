Colombia's Santos wins Nobel Peace Prize for civil war deal efforts

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos won the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for his "resolute efforts" to bring the Latin American country's more than 50-year-long civil war to an end, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.

The award "should also be seen as a tribute to the Colombian people who, despite great hardships and abuses, have not given up hope of a just peace, and to all the parties who have contributed to the peace process," the committee said, adding that the tribute is "paid, not least, to the representatives of the countless victims of the civil war."

In an interview by Nobelprize.org, Santos said, "I receive this award in their name, the Colombian people...and especially the victims, the millions of victims that have suffered with the war that we are on the verge of ending," according to a transcript of the interview posted on the website.