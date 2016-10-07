5 killed, 19 injured in rail accident in Pakistan's Punjab

At least four people were killed and 19 injured early Friday morning when a Karachi-bound cargo train collided with a bus carrying industrial workers at an unguarded railway crossing, officials said.

They said that the bus carrying workers of Patoki Sugar Mills in Kasur, about 50 kilometers south of Lahore, was hit by the train as the driver tried to rush through the unguarded Landa Phatak crossing.

Several bus passengers survived as only the last part of the bus body was hit by the locomotive.