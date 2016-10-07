Close

Kyodo News

October 8, 2016 0:52

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

22:50 7 October 2016

5 killed, 19 injured in rail accident in Pakistan's Punjab

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 7, Kyodo

At least four people were killed and 19 injured early Friday morning when a Karachi-bound cargo train collided with a bus carrying industrial workers at an unguarded railway crossing, officials said.

They said that the bus carrying workers of Patoki Sugar Mills in Kasur, about 50 kilometers south of Lahore, was hit by the train as the driver tried to rush through the unguarded Landa Phatak crossing.

Several bus passengers survived as only the last part of the bus body was hit by the locomotive.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 5 Oct 2016U.S. replaces top envoy on N. Korea policy
  2. 5 Oct 2016Swiss Attorney General says Malaysian state fund was a Ponzi scheme
  3. 4 Oct 2016German delegation's Iran visit hampered by minister's Israel remarks
  4. 3 Oct 2016India's largest bank opens 1st branch in Myanmar
  5. 4 Oct 2016Indian soldier killed in attack on army camp in Kashmir

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete