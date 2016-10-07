Olympics: JOC commends Japan's Rio medalists

The Japanese Olympic Committee held a ceremony Friday to commend Japan's athletes who medaled at the Rio Games in August and present them with cash bonuses.

Female freestyle wrestler Kaori Icho, who claimed gold in four straight Summer Games, and Kosuke Hagino, winner of the men's 400-meter individual medley in Rio, were among those who attended the event in Tokyo.

A bonus of 5 million yen (about $48,600) each was presented to gold medalists, 2 million yen to silver medal winners and 1 million yen to bronze medalists.