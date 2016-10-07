Tokyo governor admits inaccuracy in recent report on new fish market

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said Friday a recent internal report incorrectly described how buildings at the relocation site for Tokyo's famed Tsukiji fish market got to be built atop hollow concrete chambers and not thick layers of soil, fueling concerns about a threat from toxic substances.

The new Toyosu wholesale market in Koto Ward, the designated relocation site for the aging Tsukiji market in Chuo Ward, sits on grounds that used to be a gas production plant, and it was known before construction began that the land was tainted with toxic residue.

The report claimed that an engineering panel that weighed pollution control methods proposed building hollow spaces beneath the buildings. But some former panel members in recent days denied ever making such a proposal, with one alleging that the metropolitan government attempted to present its version of the story as a fact.