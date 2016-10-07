Close

Kyodo News

October 8, 2016 0:52

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

23:38 7 October 2016

Tokyo governor admits inaccuracy in recent report on new fish market

TOKYO, Oct. 7, Kyodo

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said Friday a recent internal report incorrectly described how buildings at the relocation site for Tokyo's famed Tsukiji fish market got to be built atop hollow concrete chambers and not thick layers of soil, fueling concerns about a threat from toxic substances.

The new Toyosu wholesale market in Koto Ward, the designated relocation site for the aging Tsukiji market in Chuo Ward, sits on grounds that used to be a gas production plant, and it was known before construction began that the land was tainted with toxic residue.

The report claimed that an engineering panel that weighed pollution control methods proposed building hollow spaces beneath the buildings. But some former panel members in recent days denied ever making such a proposal, with one alleging that the metropolitan government attempted to present its version of the story as a fact.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Tokyo governor admits inaccuracy in recent report on new fish market
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 5 Oct 2016U.S. replaces top envoy on N. Korea policy
  2. 5 Oct 2016Swiss Attorney General says Malaysian state fund was a Ponzi scheme
  3. 4 Oct 2016German delegation's Iran visit hampered by minister's Israel remarks
  4. 3 Oct 2016India's largest bank opens 1st branch in Myanmar
  5. 4 Oct 2016Indian soldier killed in attack on army camp in Kashmir

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete