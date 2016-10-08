Close

Kyodo News

October 8, 2016 0:52

00:01 8 October 2016

Philippines, U.S. forces hold "last" military exercise

ZAMBALES, Philippines, Oct. 7, Kyodo

American and Filipino soldiers held an amphibious landing exercise Friday in the coastal province of Zambales, north of Manila, in the wake of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's declaration that this year's war games between the allied countries will be the last during his term.

The ship-to-shore maneuver in the South China Sea involved hundreds of U.S. and Philippine Marines landing on the coast aboard 13 amphibious assault vehicles to test the interoperability skills of the allied forces, especially in neutralizing a "notional" threat on land.

"Doing this exercise between the Philippine Marine Corps and the U.S. Marine Corps gives us the opportunity to increase our level of capabilities and capacity. Capabilities range from command and control, mobility, logistics, maneuver, and disaster response operations," Philippine Marines spokesman Capt. Ryan Lacuesta told reporters at the exercise site.

  • U.S., Philippine forces conduct joint landing drills
