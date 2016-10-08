04:10 8 October 2016
Mt. Aso in southwestern Japan has explosive eruption
TOKYO, Oct. 8, Kyodo
An explosive eruption occurred on Mt. Aso in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, early Saturday, the weather agency said.
The eruption was observed at around 1:46 a.m. at one of the peaks of the 1,592-meter mountain, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
The agency raised the alert level for the volcano to level 3 on a scale of 5, calling on people not to enter the mountain. It said there was danger from falling rocks.
