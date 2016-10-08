Mt. Aso in southwestern Japan has explosive eruption

An explosive eruption occurred on Mt. Aso in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, early Saturday, spewing volcanic ash 11,000 meters into the sky, the weather agency said.

The eruption was observed at around 1:46 a.m. at one of the peaks of the 1,592-meter mountain, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. It was the first such eruption at this particular peak since January 1980. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The agency raised the alert level for the volcano to level 3 on a scale of 5, calling on people not to come to the mountain. It said there was danger from falling rocks.