07:19 8 October 2016
Mt. Aso in southwestern Japan erupts
TOKYO, Oct. 8, Kyodo
Mt. Aso in southwestern Japan erupted in the early hours of Saturday, spewing volcanic ash 11,000 meters into the sky, the weather agency said.
The explosive eruption occurred around 1:46 a.m. on one of the peaks of the 1,592-meter mountain in Kumamoto Prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
It was the first explosive eruption at that particular peak since January 1980.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.