Close

Kyodo News

October 8, 2016 8:56

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

08:05 8 October 2016

U.S. lifts sanctions on Myanmar, vows to aid democratic reform

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, Kyodo

U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday lifted sanctions on Myanmar and pledged to assist the country's civilian government led by de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi in carrying on its efforts for political reform and broad-based economic growth.

"U.S. national security and foreign policy interests no longer support the blocking of assets and other (sanctions) measures imposed by executive orders," Obama said in a letter to the leaders of Congress.

Obama cited the democratic transition in the country, formerly known as Burma, from decades of military rule -- including historic elections last November and the launch of a democratically elected government in March -- the release of many political prisoners, as well as greater enjoyment of human rights.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 5 Oct 2016U.S. replaces top envoy on N. Korea policy
  2. 5 Oct 2016Swiss Attorney General says Malaysian state fund was a Ponzi scheme
  3. 4 Oct 2016German delegation's Iran visit hampered by minister's Israel remarks
  4. 3 Oct 2016India's largest bank opens 1st branch in Myanmar
  5. 4 Oct 2016Indian soldier killed in attack on army camp in Kashmir

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete