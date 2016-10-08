U.S. lifts sanctions on Myanmar, vows to aid democratic reform

U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday lifted sanctions on Myanmar and pledged to assist the country's civilian government led by de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi in carrying on its efforts for political reform and broad-based economic growth.

"U.S. national security and foreign policy interests no longer support the blocking of assets and other (sanctions) measures imposed by executive orders," Obama said in a letter to the leaders of Congress.

Obama cited the democratic transition in the country, formerly known as Burma, from decades of military rule -- including historic elections last November and the launch of a democratically elected government in March -- the release of many political prisoners, as well as greater enjoyment of human rights.