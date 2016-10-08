Close

October 8, 2016 14:59

13:52 8 October 2016

Aso, Lew vow to cooperate for strong U.N. sanctions on N. Korea

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, Kyodo

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso and U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Friday affirmed their commitment in working with other countries to adopt a new U.N. Security Council resolution to impose tougher sanctions on North Korea in response to its fifth and largest nuclear test last month.

During a meeting in Washington, Aso and Lew also agreed to work toward a swift implementation of a yet-to-be ratified Pacific free trade agreement involving the two countries and 10 other economies, according to Japanese and U.S. officials.

Referring to Pyongyang's Sept. 9 nuclear test, the ministers underscored the two countries' "continued coordination in sending a strong response to North Korea's multiple provocations, including its recent nuclear test," according to the U.S. Treasury Department.

