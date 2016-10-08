Close

Kyodo News

October 8, 2016 17:00

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

15:48 8 October 2016

4 Chinese ships sail into Japanese waters

NAHA, Japan, Oct. 8, Kyodo

Four China Coast Guard vessels entered Japanese territorial waters around the disputed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea on Saturday morning, the Japan Coast Guard said.

The ships entered the waters around 9:10 a.m. and sailed for about two hours before exiting the area, according to the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters based in Okinawa Prefecture.

China and Taiwan both claim the Japanese-controlled group of uninhabited islets, calling them Diaoyu and Tiaoyutai, respectively.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 5 Oct 2016U.S. replaces top envoy on N. Korea policy
  2. 5 Oct 2016Swiss Attorney General says Malaysian state fund was a Ponzi scheme
  3. 4 Oct 2016German delegation's Iran visit hampered by minister's Israel remarks
  4. 3 Oct 2016India's largest bank opens 1st branch in Myanmar
  5. 4 Oct 2016Indian soldier killed in attack on army camp in Kashmir

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete