4 Chinese ships sail into Japanese waters

Four China Coast Guard vessels entered Japanese territorial waters around the disputed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea on Saturday morning, the Japan Coast Guard said.

The ships entered the waters around 9:10 a.m. and sailed for about two hours before exiting the area, according to the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters based in Okinawa Prefecture.

China and Taiwan both claim the Japanese-controlled group of uninhabited islets, calling them Diaoyu and Tiaoyutai, respectively.