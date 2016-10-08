Close

October 8, 2016 17:00

16:35 8 October 2016

Baseball: Hawks come back to take Game 1

FUKUOKA, Oct. 8, Kyodo

Seiichi Uchikawa drove in two runs and scored the tie-breaker as the SoftBank Hawks beat the Lotte Marines 4-3 on Saturday in the opener of their best-of-three Pacific League Climax Series first stage.

Before 36,077 at Yafuoku Dome, homers from Uchikawa halved a two-run deficit in the first with an RBI double and tied it in the third with a solo homer off Mariners starter Hideaki Wakui, who like Hawks starter Kodai Senga, lasted seven innings.

"They jumped out in front and we wanted to get back in at as quickly as possible," Uchikawa said.

