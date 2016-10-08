Rugby: New boy Yamasawa fires Wild Knights past Green Rockets

Takuya Yamasawa showed just why he is a tradition breaker Saturday as he guided reigning Japan Rugby Top League champions Panasonic Wild Knights to their fourth win of the season.

The University of Tsukuba student -- the first, and so far only, collegian to play in the Top League while still at school -- scored a try, six conversions and three penalty goals and picked up the man-of-the-match award as the Wild Knights beat NEC Green Rockets 51-26 in Round 6 at Kumagaya Sports and Culture Park.

Yamasawa's try showed just why he is so highly rated, using speed and skill to bisect the NEC defense. His kicking from hand was assured and, aside from one scratchy penalty attempt, his radar and technique were in good nick when he took a shot at goal.

"What I really liked today was the balance in his game," Panasonic coach Robbie Deans said of his young flyhalf. "He did a lot of homework in the week with (backs coach Atsushi Tanabe) and the progress was very evident. He took ownership and really mixed it up."

In the day's other games, a hat-trick of tries from Takaaki Nakazuru ensured Suntory Sungoliath remained unbeaten as they beat Munakata Sanix Blues 41-8 to head the standings on 27 points, three more than Yamaha Jubilo, who play Kubota Spears on Sunday.

Kobe Kobelco Steelers picked up their fifth win of the season with a 45-39 defeat of Ricoh Black Rams to finish the day four points behind Suntory, Canon Eagles downed Toyota Industries Shuttles 31-14 and Toyota Verblitz edged Kintetsu Liners 25-19.

With Kumagaya Rugby Stadium being redeveloped ahead of Rugby World Cup 2019, action shifted to the city's multi-purpose stadium and there was plenty of on-field drama for the crowd, which included new Sunwolves coach Filo Tiatia.

NEC opened the scoring in the third minute when Koichi Matsuura made the most of a good long pass from standoff Yu Tamura.

But the incumbent Sunwolves and Japan flyhalf/center was soon upstaged as Yamasawa went over for his debut Top League try.

The Panasonic flyhalf added the extras and then kicked a penalty as the Wild Knights went 10-5 up. And it was soon extended when Kotaro Yatabe finished off a well-executed driving maul in the 27th minute.

Yamasawa added the conversion from the touchline and then kicked a second penalty as Panasonic went into the break leading 20-5.

Just as in the first half, it was NEC who started the second stanza best with Scott Higginbotham going over after his teammates kept the ball alive and used quick hands to get the ball out wide to the No. 8.

But Panasonic hit back with Tomoki Kitagawa and Masaki Tani crossing the chalk as Panasonic went in search of what could be a vital bonus point given how tight things are shaping up in the standings.

However tries from Higginbotham and Jordan Payne either side of Yoshikazu Fujita's first Top League five-pointer meant Daniel Heenan's last-minute effort did nothing more than bring up the half century for the Wild Knights, who will finish the weekend in fourth on 19 points, no matter what happens in Sunday's three games.

"To score 50 points against an NEC side defending well is good but we let in more than we would have liked," said Deans.

NEC coach Peter Russell, whose side fell to their fourth defeat of the season, said he doesn't think the scoreboard reflected the way the game had been played.

"The reality is they weren't 20 points better than us. We had opportunities to score and I'm very disappointed we didn't take them as we played some very good rugby today."

==Kyodo