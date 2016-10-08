Tennis: Goffin advances to Japan Open final against Kyrgios

Fifth seed David Goffin of Belgium reached the final in his first Japan Open after defeating fourth seed Marin Cilic of Croatia 7-5, 6-4 on Saturday, setting up a final against Australian sixth seed Nick Kyrgios.

Goffin, ranked 14th in the world, displayed fast returns and nimble footwork to tame an erratic Cilic at Ariake Tennis Forest Park, continuing his strong form against the 11th-ranked giant Croat after winning their previous two meetings both in March this year in the Davis Cup and at the Indians Wells Masters.

"I have good returns and I have to use it. That's probably my strongest weapon and I had to make him run a lot," said Goffin. "I've been playing like this since I was young, I was small and I had to make my opponent run."

Goffin was behind 5-3 after handing his opponent a break but stepped in to attack Cilic's second serves, saving a set point before breaking back immediately. The Croat was hit and miss with his first serves despite five aces in the set, and Goffin took advantage of another second serve as he broke again with a backhand winner before holding serve.

The big-serving Cilic continued to blow hot and cold in the second set, setting himself up nicely only to smash a volley wide to give up two break points en route to falling behind 3-2, and his struggle to land backhand shots gave Goffin more than enough room to breath.

The Belgian wasn't overpowered at rallies either and didn't leave Cilic another chance to break, rifling in two aces of his own to go up 5-3 before sneaking in the forehand match-winner to end it in 1 hour, 39 minutes.

"I didn't think about the final or tournament at the beginning of the week. (But) I think I have the capacity to win a tournament like this," said Goffin. "Marin for example has won the Masters 1000. Why not one day, and maybe tomorrow hopefully."

Kyrgios will take on Goffin for the first time on Sunday in the final after winning 6-4, 6-4 against second seed Gael Monfils, tying his career record 1-1 against the Frenchman.

"It was very entertaining and I had lots of fun from it," said Kyrgios. "He's probably the only person who can play the shots he plays and he's an unbelievable entertainer and athlete. He's probably the only player I'd watch by paying."

Neither had dropped a set this week, but it was Monfils who fell behind as the 15th-ranked Kyrgios broke to lead 4-3 before holding his next serve after five deuces to take control of the tie.

The eighth-ranked Monflis dropped his serve to open the second set before immediately breaking back, but failed to make the most of Kyrgios' 50-percent first-serve success rate in the set before again falling 4-3.

It was a similar story from there on as Kyrgios snatched the next game after three deuces before hammering a volley to seal his final berth, but the Australian, who like Goffin has yet to win an ATP 500 tournament, insists the occasion will not get to him.

"I'm just going to go into it just like any other match, it's just another tennis match at the end of the day," he said. "I'm just going to go there and try to enjoy myself and see how it goes."

