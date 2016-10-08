Baseball: Tsutsugo, Lopez homer as DeNA leads in CL 1st stage Climax

Yoshitomo Tsutsugo struck a two-run home run and Jose Lopez hit a solo homer as the DeNA BayStars came from behind to beat the Yomiuri Giants 5-3 in the opener of the first stage of the Central League Climax Series on Saturday.

With DeNA trailing 2-1 and two outs in the sixth inning, Lopez singled to left to set captain Tsutsugo up for his clout off Miles Mikolas, and the BayStars, who finished third in the CL this season, held on to claim a 1-0 lead over the second-place Giants in the best-of-three series at Tokyo Dome.

"We have no choice but to win each game in front of us, so I'm glad we were able to win today," said Tsutsugo, this season's CL home run and RBI king. "I want us to win tomorrow and make it to (the final stage)."

With a second win against the Giants, the BayStars can advance to the final stage against the CL champion Hiroshima Carp starting next Wednesday.

Yomiuri's Hisayoshi Chono opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first, before Takayuki Kajitani tied it 1-1 with a solo homer to center in the third.

Giants first baseman Shinnosuke Abe, who had a scare in the third when he fell into the field seats attempting to catch a foul fly, put Yomiuri ahead with an RBI single in the fifth.

The BayStars added two more runs in the ninth on a Lopez solo shot off closer Hirokazu Sawamura and a bases-loaded sacrifice fly by rookie catcher Yasutaka Tobashira.

Giants captain Hayato Sakamoto hit a solo homer off DeNA closer Yasuaki Yamasaki in the bottom of the ninth, but it was too little, too late for the home team.

Shoichi Ino (1-0) tossed seven solid innings, giving up two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight.

Mikolas (0-1) was tagged with the loss after yielding three runs on five hits over six innings.

BayStars manager Alex Ramirez praised all his players, plus the fans, for their team effort.

"It was huge for us to get the first win. The guys did a tremendous job," the first-year skipper said. "Today was something very special. I saw not only the infielders, outfielders, pitchers playing together, but also the fans did a tremendous job today. It was a total combination."

