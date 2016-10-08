Close

Kyodo News

October 8, 2016 23:03

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:52 8 October 2016

Japan defense chief inspects peacekeeping mission in South Sudan

TOKYO, Oct. 8, Kyodo

Defense Minister Tomomi Inada arrived in South Sudan on Saturday to assess whether Japan's Self-Defense Forces deployed there on a U.N. peacekeeping operation can be assigned controversial new missions involving heightened risk.

Inada, who flew into the capital Juba in the afternoon, is there to have a firsthand look at the activities of the Ground Self-Defense Force in the capital and the security situation in the fledgling African country.

Under controversial new security legislation that took effect in March, Tokyo is considering giving the SDF personnel expanded, and possibly riskier, missions to undertake as U.N. peacekeepers. But the recent flare-up in violence in South Sudan has raised concern in Japan over doing so under current circumstances.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Japan defense chief inspects SDF peacekeeping mission in S. Sudan
  • Japan defense chief inspects SDF peacekeeping mission in S. Sudan
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 5 Oct 2016U.S. replaces top envoy on N. Korea policy
  2. 5 Oct 2016Swiss Attorney General says Malaysian state fund was a Ponzi scheme
  3. 4 Oct 2016German delegation's Iran visit hampered by minister's Israel remarks
  4. 3 Oct 2016India's largest bank opens 1st branch in Myanmar
  5. 4 Oct 2016Indian soldier killed in attack on army camp in Kashmir

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete