Japan defense chief inspects peacekeeping mission in South Sudan

Defense Minister Tomomi Inada arrived in South Sudan on Saturday to assess whether Japan's Self-Defense Forces deployed there on a U.N. peacekeeping operation can be assigned controversial new missions involving heightened risk.

Inada, who flew into the capital Juba in the afternoon, is there to have a firsthand look at the activities of the Ground Self-Defense Force in the capital and the security situation in the fledgling African country.

Under controversial new security legislation that took effect in March, Tokyo is considering giving the SDF personnel expanded, and possibly riskier, missions to undertake as U.N. peacekeepers. But the recent flare-up in violence in South Sudan has raised concern in Japan over doing so under current circumstances.