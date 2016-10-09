BOJ chief says no need to cut rates for now

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Saturday the central bank is ready to conduct further monetary easing if necessary, but that a moderate recovery of the Japanese economy does not warrant the BOJ taking such action.

Referring to the bank's forecast that the Japanese economy will grow about 1 percent in fiscal 2016 and accelerate toward 1.5 percent in fiscal 2017, largely due to hefty fiscal stimulus, Kuroda said, "The economy would move up and at this stage we don't think it's necessary to further reduce" a negative 0.1 percent rate on some reserves that commercial banks park at the BOJ.

"But if it becomes necessary, we will not hesitate to reduce interest rates or expand the asset purchase program," he said in a question-and-answer session after delivering a speech at the Brookings Institution, a think tank in Washington.