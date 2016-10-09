Close

Kyodo News

October 9, 2016 13:10

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:09 9 October 2016

BOJ chief says no need to cut rates for now

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, Kyodo

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Saturday the central bank is ready to conduct further monetary easing if necessary, but that a moderate recovery of the Japanese economy does not warrant the BOJ taking such action.

Referring to the bank's forecast that the Japanese economy will grow about 1 percent in fiscal 2016 and accelerate toward 1.5 percent in fiscal 2017, largely due to hefty fiscal stimulus, Kuroda said, "The economy would move up and at this stage we don't think it's necessary to further reduce" a negative 0.1 percent rate on some reserves that commercial banks park at the BOJ.

"But if it becomes necessary, we will not hesitate to reduce interest rates or expand the asset purchase program," he said in a question-and-answer session after delivering a speech at the Brookings Institution, a think tank in Washington.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 5 Oct 2016U.S. replaces top envoy on N. Korea policy
  2. 5 Oct 2016Swiss Attorney General says Malaysian state fund was a Ponzi scheme
  3. 4 Oct 2016German delegation's Iran visit hampered by minister's Israel remarks
  4. 3 Oct 2016India's largest bank opens 1st branch in Myanmar
  5. 4 Oct 2016Indian soldier killed in attack on army camp in Kashmir

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete