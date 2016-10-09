Close

October 9, 2016 17:12

16:01 9 October 2016

Rugby: Yamaha ease past Kubota to remain in pole position

TENRI, Japan, Oct. 9, Kyodo

Yamaha Jubilo showed Sunday why they remain most people's favorites to lift the Japan Rugby Top League crown come the end of the season.

Katsuyuki Kiyomiya's side ran in eight tries as they beat Kubota Spears 53-0 to make it six straight wins to start the season.

Jubilo have 29 points from a possible 30 and lead Suntory Sungoliath, the only other unbeaten side in the league by two points. The two sides meet on Dec. 24 at Yamaha Stadium in a game that more than likely will determine who gets to keep the Top League pennant over the spring.

In Sunday's other games, Toshiba Brave Lupus downed Honda Heat 31-12 to leave the latter stranded at the bottom of the table, while NTT Communications Shining Arcs ruined Coca-Cola Red Sparks center Timothy Lafaele's big day as they won 17-14.

The Yamanashi Gakuin University graduate was earlier named to Japan's training squad that will gather later Sunday for a two-day camp ahead of the November tests.

At Tenri Oyasato Stadium in Nara Prefecture, it was again the Yamaha forwards that laid the foundation for the win.

Chikara Ito scampered down blindside for the opening try in the ninth minute following a series of good drives by the pack.

The wing then turned provider along with hooker Takeshi Hino as some great interplay was finished off by Malaysian international lock Duke Krishnan.

To their credit, Kubota stuck at it, even when Grant Hattingh was sent to the sin bin for not rolling away in the tackle.

And Yamaha were only able to add one score with the South African off the field, Kyosuke Horie going over from a five-meter scrum in the 21st minute.

Gerhard van den Heever added the extras as he had done to Krishnan's try as Yamaha went into the break leading 19-0.

The second half, however, was all Yamaha.

Hino has been in fine form this season, resulting in him being part of Jamie Joseph's first Brave Blossoms squad. And the 26-year-old, who was named man-of-the-match, added to Yamaha's lead in the 52nd minute when he showed a good turn of pace to go over in the corner.

Another member of the Japan squad, Male Sa'u, then weighed in with a brace of tries before Sho Kiyohara added a try and a drop goal.

The game finished as it began with the Yamaha pack applying the pressure and a back finishing things off as Viliami Tahitua crossed between the sticks allowing van den Heever to add his fifth conversion of the day.

==Kyodo

