Motor racing: Rosberg wins Japanese GP as slow start costs Hamilton

Nico Rosberg capitalized on a terrible Lewis Hamilton start to lead the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix from start to finish, extending his drivers' championship lead to 33 points at the Suzuka International Racing Course on Sunday.

The win is Rosberg's first in Japan in 11 tries and his ninth of 2016. Hamilton's third place was enough to secure the constructors' championship for Mercedes for the third-straight year, but it is the deficit to Rosberg that he cares about most, with just four races to go in the season and a maximum 100 points on offer.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen slotted in behind Rosberg at the first corner, and despite coming under heavy pressure from a charging Hamilton late in the race, was able to survive to cross the line second -- taking his sixth podium finish of his young career.