Close

Kyodo News

October 9, 2016 19:13

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:21 9 October 2016

Power says U.S. willing to use all means to pressure N. Korea: Yonhap

SEOUL, Oct. 9, Kyodo

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power said Sunday that the United States is willing to use every possible means to pressure North Korea to give up its pursuit of weapons of mass destruction, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Power made the remarks during a press conference held with a group of reporters in central Seoul.

She arrived in South Korea on Saturday for talks on coordinating policy toward North Korea. She visited Japan before coming to South Korea.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 5 Oct 2016U.S. replaces top envoy on N. Korea policy
  2. 5 Oct 2016Swiss Attorney General says Malaysian state fund was a Ponzi scheme
  3. 4 Oct 2016German delegation's Iran visit hampered by minister's Israel remarks
  4. 3 Oct 2016India's largest bank opens 1st branch in Myanmar
  5. 4 Oct 2016Indian soldier killed in attack on army camp in Kashmir

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete