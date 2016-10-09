18:21 9 October 2016
Power says U.S. willing to use all means to pressure N. Korea: Yonhap
SEOUL, Oct. 9, Kyodo
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power said Sunday that the United States is willing to use every possible means to pressure North Korea to give up its pursuit of weapons of mass destruction, according to Yonhap News Agency.
Power made the remarks during a press conference held with a group of reporters in central Seoul.
She arrived in South Korea on Saturday for talks on coordinating policy toward North Korea. She visited Japan before coming to South Korea.
